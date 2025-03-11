Andrew Barnard Sells 2,305 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,305 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,056.06, for a total value of C$4,739,220.14.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 4.0 %

FFH opened at C$1,964.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$1,425.00 and a 12 month high of C$2,119.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,007.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,864.54.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Monday.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.