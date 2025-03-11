Insider Buying: TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Director Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) Director Jonathan Kraft bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.69 per share, with a total value of $492,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,215. This trade represents a 17.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Kraft also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 3rd, Jonathan Kraft bought 20,000 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.78 per share, with a total value of $3,035,600.00.

TKO Group stock opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.89 and a beta of 1.08. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.32 and a twelve month high of $179.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TKO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

