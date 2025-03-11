Robert J. Small Sells 40,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total transaction of $53,832,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,138,354.85. This represents a 28.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,335.77 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,136.27 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,321.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,327.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,946,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,284 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,805,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,181,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,694,585,000 after purchasing an additional 185,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

