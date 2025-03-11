Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Ian Gibbs Sells 14,200 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Director Ian Gibbs sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.40, for a total transaction of C$587,880.00.
Lundin Gold Trading Down 7.5 %
TSE LUG opened at C$40.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.96. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$16.77 and a 12-month high of C$43.69. The company has a market cap of C$6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.23.
Lundin Gold Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.06%.
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
