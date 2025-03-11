Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Ian Gibbs Sells 14,200 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Director Ian Gibbs sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.40, for a total transaction of C$587,880.00.

TSE LUG opened at C$40.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.96. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$16.77 and a 12-month high of C$43.69. The company has a market cap of C$6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$34.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.18.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

