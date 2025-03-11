Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Financial Contrast

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Oshkosh has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Oshkosh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 6.34% 19.31% 8.02% Ideanomics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Oshkosh and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oshkosh and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 1 4 7 0 2.50 Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Oshkosh presently has a consensus price target of $125.92, indicating a potential upside of 29.67%. Given Oshkosh’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than Ideanomics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oshkosh and Ideanomics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $10.73 billion 0.58 $681.40 million $10.35 9.38 Ideanomics $15.46 million 0.01 -$223.83 million ($61.35) 0.00

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oshkosh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Ideanomics on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts. The Defense segment engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for department of defense. Its Vocational segment offers custom and commercial firefighting equipment, fire apparatus, and emergency vehicles, including pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, and tankers; light, medium, and heavy-duty rescue vehicles; and wildland rough terrain response, bomb squad, hazardous materials control vehicles, mobile command and control centers, and other emergency response vehicles. Additionally, this segment produces and sells custom and commercial firefighting vehicles, as well as command vehicles, ARFF vehicles; design and manufacture refuse collection vehicles for waste services industry; front discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Further, the company provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. Oshkosh Corporation was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

About Ideanomics

(Get Free Report)

Ideanomics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators. This business unit provides solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for the fleet operators of commercial EVs; and zero emission mobility solutions, such as the provision of commercial electric vans, trucks, buses, electric tractors, and two-wheeled transportation, supporting by the provision of energy services and infrastructure for the EV market comprising charging systems, energy storage, and energy generation, including hydrogen and solar, and associated data and management applications. It also offers high-power inductive charging solutions for medium and heavy-duty EVs; manufactures and distributes electric powered tractors; manufactures and sells electric and hybrid electric propulsion kits, as well as electric motorcycles; sells EV bikes, scooters, and batteries under the Treeletrik brand; and designs, manufactures, and markets electric commercial vehicles, as well as performs retrofits to convert diesel powered specialty vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital business unit provides financing services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. This business unit offers solutions for the real estate transactions, including title and escrow, residential and commercial title insurance, and closing and settlement services, as well as specialized offerings for the mortgage industry; and acts as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority-registered broker dealer that operates a platform focused on private equity and debt. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.