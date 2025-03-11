Head to Head Analysis: InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) versus Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.8% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of InspireMD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InspireMD and Bluejay Diagnostics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $6.82 million 10.78 -$19.92 million ($0.75) -3.76 Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 9.18 -$9.95 million ($1,372.00) 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Bluejay Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InspireMD. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

InspireMD has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InspireMD and Bluejay Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 0.00

InspireMD presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 68.44%. Given InspireMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -413.96% -69.42% -57.68% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -155.67% -117.82%

Summary

InspireMD beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

