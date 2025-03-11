Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

ABCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,533,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,490,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,263,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,829,000 after buying an additional 55,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,570,000 after buying an additional 223,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,401,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,861,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $74.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ameris Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

