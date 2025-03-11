SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

SOUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 37,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $760,417.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 698,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,173,987.80. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 156,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $3,157,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,021,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,837,653.20. The trade was a 7.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,024,777 shares of company stock valued at $20,412,443. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 2,542.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.62. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

