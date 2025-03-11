Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

BCAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49. Bicara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $28.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

About Bicara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.