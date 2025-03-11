Brokerages Set Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target at $61.38

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

