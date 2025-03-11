TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on TTEC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

TTEC opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $178.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. TTEC has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $567.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.73 million. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 1,054.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in TTEC by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TTEC by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

