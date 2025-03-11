Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) versus Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT) Critical Comparison

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) and Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Knight-Swift Transportation and Pamt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knight-Swift Transportation 1.59% 2.43% 1.36% Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and Pamt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knight-Swift Transportation 0 7 10 1 2.67 Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus price target of $59.41, suggesting a potential upside of 26.72%. Pamt has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.86%. Given Knight-Swift Transportation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Knight-Swift Transportation is more favorable than Pamt.

This table compares Knight-Swift Transportation and Pamt”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knight-Swift Transportation $7.41 billion 1.02 $117.63 million $0.73 64.23 Pamt $714.65 million 0.40 -$31.80 million ($1.46) -8.98

Knight-Swift Transportation has higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knight-Swift Transportation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Pamt shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Pamt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Knight-Swift Transportation has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Knight-Swift Transportation beats Pamt on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations. This segment operated an average of 20,948 tractors, which comprised 18,821 company tractors and 2,127 independent contractor tractors, as well as 87,865 trailers. The LTL segment provides regional LTL transportation services through a network of approximately 120 service centers; and offers national coverage through partner carrier outside the network. This segment operated an average of 3,201 tractors and 8,482 trailers. The Logistic segment offers brokerage and other freight management services through third-party transportation providers and equipment. The Intermodal segment offers transportation services, including freight through third-party intermodal rail services on trailing equipment, such as containers and trailers on flat cars; and drayage services. This segment operated an average of 639 tractors and 12,730 intermodal containers. The company also provides repair and maintenance shop, equipment leasing, warranty, and insurance services; and warehousing and driving academy services, as well as manufactures trailer parts. It serves retail, food and beverage, consumer and paper products, transportation and logistics, housing, and building, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Pamt

(Get Free Report)

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.