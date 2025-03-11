Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $65.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZD. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,652.19. The trade was a 18.06 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer bought 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,063.44. The trade was a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $198,024 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

