Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Average Recommendation of “N/A” by Analysts

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. Jamf has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

In other Jamf news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $52,365.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,058.27. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

