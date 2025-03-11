Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139,000 shares.
Multi-Metal Development Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49.
About Multi-Metal Development
Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.
