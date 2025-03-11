Deep Yellow (DYLLF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share and revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

Deep Yellow Trading Down 1.1 %

DYLLF opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Deep Yellow has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

About Deep Yellow

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.