JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and traded as low as $10.89. JBS shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 207,989 shares changing hands.

JBS Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

