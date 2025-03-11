Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.30. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 11,100 shares trading hands.
Smart Employee Benefits Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$52.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30.
About Smart Employee Benefits
Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.
