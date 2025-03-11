Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and traded as high as $105.58. Kerry Group shares last traded at $104.65, with a volume of 4,137 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KRYAY

Kerry Group Trading Down 1.5 %

About Kerry Group

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57.

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.