Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and traded as high as $105.58. Kerry Group shares last traded at $104.65, with a volume of 4,137 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays upgraded Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Get Our Latest Report on KRYAY
Kerry Group Trading Down 1.5 %
About Kerry Group
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kerry Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.