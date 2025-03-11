Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHYGet Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and traded as high as $14.53. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 15,337 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

View Our Latest Report on Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08.

About Anhui Conch Cement

(Get Free Report)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Read More

