Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and traded as high as $14.53. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 15,337 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

