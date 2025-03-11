Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and traded as high as $14.53. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 15,337 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
