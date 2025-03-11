Inceptionr LLC Buys New Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 111,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,534,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 478,560 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 148,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 62,233 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 54,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,069,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 344,694 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

PDM stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

