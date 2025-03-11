Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 61.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $152.20 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $156.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.90.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.86.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

