2,938 Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,148,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in RB Global by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,378,000 after buying an additional 753,700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in RB Global by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 808,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,014,000 after buying an additional 610,843 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in RB Global by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,057,000 after buying an additional 445,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in RB Global by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 984,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after buying an additional 357,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global stock opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.05. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.90.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

