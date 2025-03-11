Callan Family Office LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BALL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

