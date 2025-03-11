2,092 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 712,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,938,000 after acquiring an additional 86,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,676,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,857,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $127.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.00. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

