Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 11,516 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,048,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 835,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,058,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after buying an additional 166,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,897,000 after buying an additional 95,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 147,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 120,610 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

