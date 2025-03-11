6,171 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 90.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 279,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 69.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $97.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.64.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.45.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

