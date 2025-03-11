Candriam S.C.A. Sells 10,741 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,741 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMPL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,351,000 after buying an additional 124,655 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 187,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 32,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.32 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

See Also

