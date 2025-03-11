Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 229.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $233.20 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.91 and a 52-week high of $240.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.55 and a 200-day moving average of $211.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.