Callan Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 4,144 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 191.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.74 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

