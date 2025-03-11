Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 61,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.3 %

MNST opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This represents a 54.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

