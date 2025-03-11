Candriam S.C.A. Sells 2,917 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cameco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Cameco by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its position in Cameco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Cameco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

