Callan Family Office LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,540,000 after acquiring an additional 362,700 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,069,000 after acquiring an additional 271,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,192,000. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,212,000. Finally, Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,014,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

