3,927 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

