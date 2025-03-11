Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $67.32 Million in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,133,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,324,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 77.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,964,000 after buying an additional 1,739,566 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth $66,535,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $21,706,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 351.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 207,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 161,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 364.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 57,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE NGG opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

