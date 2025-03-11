Analyzing Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) and Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NetScout Systems and Pony AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems -50.90% 6.76% 4.77% Pony AI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NetScout Systems and Pony AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pony AI 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NetScout Systems presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.96%. Pony AI has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 43.39%. Given Pony AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pony AI is more favorable than NetScout Systems.

91.6% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of NetScout Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetScout Systems and Pony AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $821.14 million 1.82 -$147.73 million ($5.86) -3.56 Pony AI $84.33 million 55.41 N/A N/A N/A

Pony AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NetScout Systems.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides cybersecurity solutions to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand, such as Arbor Sightline, Arbor Threat Mitigation System, Arbor Insight, Arbor Edge Defense, and Arbor Cloud. Additionally, the company offers advanced threat detection solutions, such as Omnis Cyber Investigator. It serves enterprise customers in various industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

