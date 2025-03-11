iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.91.
IQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in iQIYI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,357,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,959,000 after buying an additional 1,114,390 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth about $835,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iQIYI by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,871,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 815,226 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iQIYI by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
