EHang (EH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $190.33 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EH stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. EHang has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

