Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Receives $13.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

HUMA has been the topic of several research reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Humacyte stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $364.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.36. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 551.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 65,095 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $712,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

