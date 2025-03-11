Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

