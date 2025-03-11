Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Read Our Latest Report on GLNCY
Glencore Stock Performance
About Glencore
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Glencore
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.