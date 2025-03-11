Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $15.08 Average PT from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $746.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.61. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 354,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $3,261,540.19. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,824,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,288,064.81. This trade represents a 3.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 758.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Owens & Minor by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 844.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

