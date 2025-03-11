Head to Head Comparison: Keyuan Petrochemicals (OTCMKTS:KEYP) vs. Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Keyuan Petrochemicals (OTCMKTS:KEYP – Get Free Report) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Keyuan Petrochemicals and Sensient Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keyuan Petrochemicals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sensient Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sensient Technologies has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.91%. Given Sensient Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sensient Technologies is more favorable than Keyuan Petrochemicals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keyuan Petrochemicals N/A N/A N/A Sensient Technologies 8.01% 11.93% 6.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Keyuan Petrochemicals and Sensient Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keyuan Petrochemicals and Sensient Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keyuan Petrochemicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sensient Technologies $1.56 billion 2.00 $124.67 million $2.94 24.94

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Keyuan Petrochemicals.

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats Keyuan Petrochemicals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keyuan Petrochemicals

Keyuan Petrochemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, Ningbo Keyuan, Ningbo Keyuan Petrochemicals, Keyuan Synthetic Rubbers, Guangxi Keyuan and Zhongkexuneng, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products and rubber in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s segments include the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products (petrochemical segment) and the manufacture and sale of rubber products (rubber segment). The Petrochemicals Segment includes the manufacturing and sales of mixed light aromatics, mixed heavy aromatics, fine propylene, propane, butane, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), methyltert-butylether and styrene. The Rubber Segment includes the manufacturing and sales of various rubber products. It manufactures and supplies various petrochemical and rubber products, including petrochemical products, such as Benzene Toluene-Xylene Aromatics (BTX Aromatics), propylene, styrene, LPG, Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) and rubber products.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for personal care, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, and Sensient Specialty Markets trade names. Sensient Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

