Ryvyl (RVYL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share and revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter.

RVYL stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ryvyl has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 4.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

