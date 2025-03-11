AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.76.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital set a $3.25 target price on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
AMC stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.91.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
