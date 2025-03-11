CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) versus Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Financial Contrast

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of CVRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 7.47, indicating that its stock price is 647% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVRx has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 CVRx 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vivos Therapeutics and CVRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vivos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.30, suggesting a potential upside of 95.05%. CVRx has a consensus price target of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 57.82%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than CVRx.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -86.19% -335.04% -93.58% CVRx -116.91% -93.06% -51.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and CVRx”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $14.58 million 1.30 -$13.58 million ($5.68) -0.57 CVRx $51.29 million 5.74 -$59.97 million ($2.69) -4.20

Vivos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CVRx beats Vivos Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

