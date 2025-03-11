Tilly’s (TLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tilly’s Stock Down 10.0 %

TLYS opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilly’s stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Tilly’s worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

