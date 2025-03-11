Vera Bradley (VRA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $107.94 million for the quarter. Vera Bradley has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.250–0.250 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.33). Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. On average, analysts expect Vera Bradley to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 13.5 %

Shares of VRA opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

