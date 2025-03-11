Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Receives $16.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OBDC shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.73%.

In related news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,800. This represents a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

