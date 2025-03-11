Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Receives $88.00 Average PT from Analysts

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $140,994.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,658.31. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 341,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $10,470,974.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,658,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,951,392.32. The trade was a 3.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,002 shares of company stock worth $2,684,703. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,189,000 after acquiring an additional 845,266 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,562,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,996 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,515,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,412 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,061,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,926,000 after buying an additional 986,750 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JANX opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 3.23. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $71.71.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. Research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

