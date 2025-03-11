Dollar Tree (DLTR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.2%

DLTR stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $150.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

